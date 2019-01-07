Reviewing RenovaCare (RCAR) & ResMed (RMD)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and ResMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.68 million N/A N/A ResMed $2.34 billion 6.71 $315.58 million $3.53 31.22

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A ResMed 1 4 4 0 2.33

ResMed has a consensus price target of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Given ResMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. RenovaCare does not pay a dividend. ResMed pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ResMed has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -248.56% -107.09% ResMed 13.94% 26.29% 15.99%

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats RenovaCare on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

