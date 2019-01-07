Reviewing Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) and TowneBank (TOWN)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 21.44% 11.03% 1.19% TowneBank 19.03% 9.94% 1.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and TowneBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $102.70 million 3.65 $19.53 million $1.55 15.84 TowneBank $493.23 million 3.68 $87.66 million $1.56 16.16

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Bancorp and TowneBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 TowneBank 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. TowneBank has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Given TowneBank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Summary

TowneBank beats Sierra Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 39 full service branches, an online branch, a real estate industries center, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 40 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

