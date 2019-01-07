Rexnord’s (RXN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

RXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

RXN stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,964 shares of company stock valued at $850,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 60,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,848,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,763,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,238,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,286,000 after buying an additional 1,089,253 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

