Rite Aid Co. (RAD) Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Rite Aid worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,588 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price target on Rite Aid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1.00 price target on Rite Aid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

RAD stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $755.46 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.81. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

