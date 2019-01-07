RK Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Opko Health Inc. (OPK)

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,668 shares during the quarter. Opko Health makes up approximately 2.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Opko Health worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 293,760 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 788,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,501.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,813. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.97.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

