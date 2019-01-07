Rogers Communications (RCI) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Edward Jones cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.89.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 24.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $9,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

