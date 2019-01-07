Roper Technologies (ROP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, Roper's shares have declined like its industry and look relatively overvalued. The company is currently troubled by rising cost of sales (due to material cost inflation) and operating expenses. In the third quarter of 2018, Roper's cost of sales and operating expenses grew 10.4% year over year while operating expenses expanded 11.3%. Also, integration costs and risks associated with latest business acquisitions as well as high debt levels might have an adverse impact on the company's profitability. Moreover, tax expenses might flare up in the fourth quarter of 2018, with tax rate expected to be 23% versus 21.5% in the third quarter. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock declined for 2019.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roper Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stephens began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.08.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $267.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $312.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $176,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,599,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $286,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,780.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $689,375 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

