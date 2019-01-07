Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Perrigo (PRGO) a $50.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a buy prgo rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Perrigo stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Perrigo has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,229 shares in the company, valued at $211,015.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,200 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.99 per share, with a total value of $204,768.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,332.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 114.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,080,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,471,000 after buying an additional 5,909,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,220,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,876,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,136,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,056,000 after purchasing an additional 334,660 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 132.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,009 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $136,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

