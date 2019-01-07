Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Raised to GBX 3,300 at Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,030 ($39.59) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,018.57 ($39.44).

RDSB opened at GBX 2,398 ($31.33) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

