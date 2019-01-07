RRCoin (RRC) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RRCoin (CURRENCY:RRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, RRCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. RRCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5,101.00 worth of RRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RRCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.17 or 0.12232972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027192 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

RRCoin Profile

RRCoin (CRYPTO:RRC) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. RRCoin’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. RRCoin’s official Twitter account is @RRC_IO. RRCoin’s official website is www.rrchain.network.

Buying and Selling RRCoin

RRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

