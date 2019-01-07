S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Receives $48.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

STBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of STBA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 12,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,944. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Kane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $41,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,395.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

