Sabre (SABR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 target price on Sabre and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Sabre from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $21.40 on Friday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In related news, VP Jami Kindle sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $227,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,188.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,094.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,783 shares of company stock valued at $779,284. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Sabre by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after buying an additional 3,669,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after buying an additional 3,669,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sabre by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after buying an additional 3,200,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,591,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,651,000 after buying an additional 2,842,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

