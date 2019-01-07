Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.69 ($44.99).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €26.06 ($30.30). The stock had a trading volume of 141,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.