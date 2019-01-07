Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,480,000 after purchasing an additional 267,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,688,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after purchasing an additional 291,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 751,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SASR. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

