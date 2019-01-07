Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 1,369.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,167,000 after buying an additional 2,966,681 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,040,000 after buying an additional 1,720,255 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 965,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,341,000 after buying an additional 942,950 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2,506.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 906,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 872,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 754,163 shares during the last quarter.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.77.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $18.83 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

