savedroid Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, savedroid has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Tidex. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,078.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.62 or 0.12417581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027217 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

