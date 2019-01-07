Schaeffler AG (SHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.19 ($13.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching €7.62 ($8.86). 709,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.