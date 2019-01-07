SEI Investments (SEIC) vs. Oppenheimer (OPY) Critical Survey

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SEI Investments alerts:

69.3% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 31.46% 30.73% 25.60% Oppenheimer 4.27% 7.86% 1.71%

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SEI Investments pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SEI Investments and Oppenheimer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEI Investments presently has a consensus price target of $73.60, indicating a potential upside of 59.97%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Risk & Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and Oppenheimer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.53 billion 4.69 $404.38 million $2.32 19.83 Oppenheimer $920.34 million 0.38 $22.81 million N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Oppenheimer on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, including strategic advisory services and capital markets products; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, and trust services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, small and mid-sized businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.