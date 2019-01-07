Select Medical (SEM) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

SEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SEM traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.62. 10,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,817. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 98,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,976,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,251,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,393,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,682 in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 232.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 237.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 61,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

