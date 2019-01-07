SelfSell Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $606,099.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00068961 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000464 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.