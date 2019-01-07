Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Receives $55.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Barclays set a $51.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

ST stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $358,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 127.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 47,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

