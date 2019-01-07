Sensata Technologies (ST) Given a $51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $51.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

ST opened at $44.35 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $873.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Tesuji Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3,764.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,171,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,438 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3,705.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,634 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,974,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,404,000 after purchasing an additional 630,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 741,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 602,102 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

