Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 111,301 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,301 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

T opened at $30.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

