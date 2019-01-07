Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Receives C$20.17 Average PT from Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.17.

VII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. GMP Securities decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$25.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.98. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.15 and a 1-year high of C$19.40.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$771.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 1.72000005273868 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,400 shares of company stock worth $298,190.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

