Shawcor (SCL) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$27.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

SCL traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$15.11 and a 1 year high of C$29.50.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$350.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

