ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.74. 1,261,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 652,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 874.51% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. As a group, analysts expect that ShiftPixy Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ShiftPixy (PIXY) Trading 8.7% Higher” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/shiftpixy-pixy-trading-8-7-higher.html.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.