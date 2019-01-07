Shire PLC (SHPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:SHPG traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shire has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $182.47.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). Shire had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shire will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHPG. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Shire by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shire in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shire in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shire in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

