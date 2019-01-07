Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BowLeven (BLVN)

BowLeven (LON:BLVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday.

Shares of BLVN stock opened at GBX 31.64 ($0.41) on Monday. BowLeven has a 52-week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.75 ($0.49).

BowLeven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

