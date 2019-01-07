Sidoti Lowers Systemax (SYX) Price Target to $34.00

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) had its target price lowered by Sidoti from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Systemax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.08. Systemax has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.01 million. Systemax had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $6.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Robert Dooley sold 29,652 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $915,950.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,528.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Clark sold 15,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Systemax by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

