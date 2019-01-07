Sigma Labs (SGLB) and Dais Analytic (DLYT) Critical Review

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Dais Analytic (OTCMKTS:DLYT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Labs has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais Analytic has a beta of -1.98, indicating that its share price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Labs and Dais Analytic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $640,000.00 23.52 -$4.57 million ($1.04) -1.66 Dais Analytic $380,000.00 9.13 -$3.44 million N/A N/A

Dais Analytic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Dais Analytic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Dais Analytic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -1,194.04% -179.11% -152.58% Dais Analytic -328.98% N/A -723.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigma Labs and Dais Analytic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dais Analytic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sigma Labs beats Dais Analytic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Dais Analytic

Dais Analytic Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes applications using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, sea, brackish, or waste water. It is also developing NanoAir, a water based refrigerant dehumidification, humidification, heating, and cooling system. In addition, Dais Analytic Corporation develops PolyCool, a cooling tower system; and NanoCap, an energy storage device, as well as licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Corporation and changed its name to Dais Analytic Corporation in December 1999. Dais Analytic Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

