Silgan (SLGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Barclays

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $620,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Donovan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,581.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,040 shares of company stock worth $1,851,055 over the last three months. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,887,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,272,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $16,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,887,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,272,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silgan by 49.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 231,888 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Silgan by 22.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 749,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after buying an additional 138,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

