SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (SJMHY) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHY opened at $3.54 on Thursday. SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Get SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR alerts:

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.