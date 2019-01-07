Skechers USA (SKX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.43. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 169.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter valued at $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 92.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

