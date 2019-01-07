Skeincoin (SKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $294,991.00

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Skeincoin has a market capitalization of $294,991.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skeincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skeincoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.03776258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.04007065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00956662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.01315398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00123993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.01512725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00335655 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Skeincoin

Skeincoin (SKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,632,502 coins and its circulating supply is 13,544,393 coins. The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skeincoin is skeincoin.co.

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skeincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skeincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

