Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Given a $80.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been assigned a $80.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Summit Redstone cut Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $326,736,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,665.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,852,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,254,000 after acquiring an additional 330,404 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,024.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 327,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 298,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 265,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.