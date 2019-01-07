Smart Global (SGH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Smart Global to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.51 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Smart Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $56.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $115,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 39,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,340.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,318 shares of company stock worth $8,929,110. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

