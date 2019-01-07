Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Sold by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Snap-on by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.
NYSE:SNA traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.
In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $3,158,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
