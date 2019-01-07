Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Sold by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Snap-on by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $3,158,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/snap-on-incorporated-sna-shares-sold-by-marshwinds-advisory-co.html.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.