Sothebys (BID) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sothebys were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BID. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sothebys by 17.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sothebys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the third quarter worth approximately $14,282,000.

Shares of BID stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. Sothebys has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sothebys from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sothebys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Sothebys news, insider Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.96 per share, for a total transaction of $624,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Sothebys Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

