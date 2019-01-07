Southwest Airlines (LUV) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the airline an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.85.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $66.52.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $50,244.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,798.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

