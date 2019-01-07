Spectiv (SIG) Trading 13.4% Higher This Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Spectiv token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $439,997.00 and $87.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02184463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00156542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00208856 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025115 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,832,312 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.