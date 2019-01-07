Splunk Inc (SPLK) Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Splunk by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $82.63 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.59.

In other Splunk news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 11,883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $1,270,768.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,760,032.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 3,480 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $372,151.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,682 shares of company stock worth $3,607,663 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Splunk Inc (SPLK) Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/splunk-inc-splk-holdings-boosted-by-man-group-plc.html.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.