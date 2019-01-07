Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have dipped in the past month. This can be attributed to rise in direct store expense and SG&A during the third quarter. Going ahead, it expects deleverage in SG&A and direct store expenses to continue to weigh on margins throughout 2018. Further, the discontinuation of the Amazon partnership and the transition to Instacart has hurt comps for the last two quarters following which management slashed its comps view for 2018. Moreover, the company is reeling under huge level of debt which may dent the company’s profitability in the near term. However, Sprout Farmers is taking prudent steps to expand its customer base, and the launch of Sprouts.com website and mobile app are testimony to the same. Also, the company posted robust third quarter 2018 results wherein both the top and bottom lines beat estimates and continued to increase double-digits. This prompted management to raise its full-year earnings forecast.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.42.

SFM stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $1,467,724.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shon A. Boney acquired 88,500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $2,020,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,500 shares of company stock worth $2,512,275. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,973,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 303,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 134,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

