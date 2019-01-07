SPX Corp (SPXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of SPX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE SPXC opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.32. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $488,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 69,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 533.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.