SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $145,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,798 shares of company stock worth $1,675,881 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

