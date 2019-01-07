St. James’s Place plc (STJ) Receives GBX 1,279.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,253 ($16.37).

STJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.04) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,280 ($16.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 8th.

STJ traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 970.60 ($12.68). 1,421,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,008 ($13.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

