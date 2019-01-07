St. James’s Place (STJ) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STJ. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,276.92 ($16.69).

STJ opened at GBX 961 ($12.56) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,008 ($13.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

