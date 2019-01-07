Stabilus (STM) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, equinet set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.50 ($84.30).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus stock opened at €59.35 ($69.01) on Monday. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a 52 week high of €83.10 ($96.63).

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.