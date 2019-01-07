STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH (STLR) versus Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Head to Head Survey

STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH (NASDAQ:STLR) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH.

Volatility & Risk

STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Falcon Minerals N/A N/A $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH N/A -16.16% -1.62% Falcon Minerals N/A 10.63% 2.61%

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH Company Profile

Stellar Acquisition III Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transactions, or other similar business transactions with one or more operating businesses or assets. Stellar Acquisition III Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.