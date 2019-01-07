Stewart Information Services (STC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

NYSE STC opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $982.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.71. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.64 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 75.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 39.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 24.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

