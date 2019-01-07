Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,321 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Stoneridge worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 31,903.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 105,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $50.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:SRI opened at $25.63 on Monday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/stoneridge-inc-sri-shares-sold-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.